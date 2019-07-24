Company news: UPL Corporation

Facts and figures
UPL Corporation, the international arm of UPL Ltd, has arranged financing of €100 million (about ₹770 crore) to meet working capital requirements across the group. The short tenor loan carries zero running coupon and is the first such financing raised by the group. The facility is proposed to be arranged by Cooperatieve Rabobank UA, the leading Dutch food and agri-focused bank. The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including the execution of necessary documentation and receipt of required approvals and is expected to be completed by August-September, the company said. Earlier, UPL Corp had raised $3 billion, a 5-year unsecured term-loan with bullet repayment at the end of the tenure at the rate of LIBOR +160 bps per annum, to part-finance the acquisition of Arysta Lifescience Inc. The stock of UPL slumped 4.34 per cent at ₹617.50.
Ticket Agent: Person who works at the ticketing counter and who checks your bags onto the plane, gives you a ...
What challenges do pilots face during adverse weather conditions? Ashwini Phadnis sounds out people on the job ...
The fund follows a blend of growth and value style and invests mainly in large-caps
While there is long-term potential in mid-cap stocks, the associated risk is also high
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
Taxpayers must pay attention to all what’s on the government’s radar and keep their dealings clean
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...