US launches may lift Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Monday said it has launched over-the-counter Lansoprazole capsules, used for treatment of frequent heartburn, in the US market.

The company has launched Lansoprazole delayed-release capsules USP in the strength of 15 mg in the US market, as approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration, Dr Reddy’s said in a BSE filing. Last week, Dr Reddy’s had announced the launch of Fosaprepitant for injection in the US.