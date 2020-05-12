US stock markets open slightly higher as calm returns

Stocks are off to a slightly higher start on Wall Street as more signs of calm steadily return to the market following weeks of turbulence. Energy and industrial companies were among the early winners on Tuesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% in the first few minutes of trading, and the Nasdaq was nearly flat.

Investors were also embracing signs that businesses were doing their best to reopen following lockdowns meant to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Simon Property Group, a major mall operator, rose sharply after the company said it hoped to have half of its retail locations open within the next week.