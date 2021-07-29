UTI AMC Q1 PAT up 53% to ₹155 crore

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
UTI Asset Management Company has reported a 53 per cent jump in its profit after tax (PAT) at ₹155.03 crore in the June 2021 quarter.
In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of ₹101.36 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, UTI AMC said in a regulatory filing.
The company reported a total income of ₹350.11 crore during the first quarter-ended June 30 as compared to ₹270.37 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
For the quarter-ended June 30, UTI Mutual Fund’s average assets under management was ₹1,87,210 crore.
“We have observed a rising affinity of investors towards mutual funds even during market volatility and the uncertainty that has been caused due to the pandemic. UTI AMC also stands stronger and continues to maintain the growth graph,” Imtaiyazur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, UTI AMC said.
“We aim to stay focused to combat the volatility and emphasise on good returns while growing our investor base,” he added.
UTI AMC is the investment manager of UTI Mutual Fund. It has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...