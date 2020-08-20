UTI Equity Fund to pay ₹3 as dividend

UTI Mutual Fund has proposed to pay a dividend of ₹3 per unit in UTI Equity Fund, a multi-cap fund. The record date for the dividend is August 25.

Distribution of recommended dividends are subject to the availability of distributable surplus as on record date, it said.

The NAV of UTI Equity Fund on August 18 under dividend option-regular plan was ₹110 and under dividend option-direct plan was ₹114.

UTI Equity Fund was launched in May 1992 and has completed 28 years of Wealth Creation. The scheme has withstood the changing weather of the Indian economy, from liberalisation to digitisation, said the fund house.

