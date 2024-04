Vakrangee Ltd has partnered with Global One Enterprises Pvt Ltd (Max TV) to provide subscription-based OTT plans through Vakrangee Kendra networks.

Under the partnership, Max TV will be able to cross-sell various plans through Vakrangee Kendra networks.

The company’s stock closed at ₹24.35 on the NSE, up 0.41 per cent on Wednesday’s trade. Its upper band is fixed at ₹29.10.

The stock earlier hit a 52-week high at ₹32 on February 1, 2024.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit