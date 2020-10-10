Vedanta delisting: 17.15 crore shares are tendered so far
Nearly half in ₹ 138-140 bracket
Promoters could have made a counter offer of ₹160-170 per share, according ...
Vedanta will have to return all the shares accepted in the offer in the ...
Only 125 cr shares received against 134 cr required, BSE data show
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is likely to seek ₹320 per share from ...
You can wait for cues from institutions for the bidding price; shares can ...
