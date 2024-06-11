Vedanta Group’s Cairn Oil & Gas, a private oil and gas exploration and production company, has announced the implementation of ASP flooding in the Mangala oil field in Barmer, Rajasthan.

According to the company, the injection of ASP allows an increase in recovery in matured fields by up to 60 per cent using polymers and surfactants, instead of 40 per cent using polymers alone.

Steve Moore, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta, said, “In line with our commitment to boost India’s domestic oil & gas production, we are proud to pioneer the implementation of ASP flooding technology in our flagship Mangala oil field.”

