Venus Remedies Ltd’s shares were up by 18.15 per cent after the company announced gaining marketing approval for six chemotherapy drugs in the Philippines. The approved drugs include bortezomib, cisplatin, doxorubicin, docetaxel, fluorouracil, and paclitaxel.

Venus Remedies has already submitted dossiers to the Health Ministry of the Philippines government for 45 more marketing authorisations. In addition to its accomplishments in the Philippines, Venus Remedies has secured marketing approval for chemotherapy drug oxaliplatin in Myanmar.

Saransh Chaudhary, CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre said, “While oncology drugs account for 157 of our 205 marketing authorisations in the ASEAN region, we are banking on these product registrations from the Philippines to pave the way for faster approval of these drugs in other Southeast Asian countries as well. Consequently, we will further expand our operations to other ASEAN markets, reaffirming our commitment to provide advanced cancer treatment options with improved outcomes for patients.”

The shares were up by 18.15 per cent to Rs 268.90 at 11.45 am on the BSE.