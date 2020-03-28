Broker's call: Vinati Organics (Hold)

Tech Review: EQ8 True Wireless Earbuds aim for precision
Regardless of the fact that there’s probably a new member of this species launched everyday, Swiss company EQ8 ...
CD Equisearch
CMP: ₹801.45
Target: ₹832
Accentuated by the increasing demand for ATBS (antimicrobial drugs), Vinati Organics’ market share increased to 65 per cent - in anticipation of strong demand, for some time now, Vinati has been working on capacity addition for ATBS, increasing it from 26000 tonnes to 40000 tonnes; the plant was expected to be completed by November 2019, but owing to subdued demand in the global market not least due to strained crude oil prices it is expected to start commercial production in March 2020. The total capital expenditure incurred on the project is ₹110 crore and ramp-up in capacity utilisation would be gradual.
Pending ramp up in capacity utilisation of new plants of ATBS and butyl phenol, ROE is expected to fall sharply to 28.4 per cent and 23.5 per cent in FY20 and FY21 respectively from 31.8 per cent in FY19. Despite strain on liquidity and unforeseen pandemic, inventory and debtor days will remain subdued not least due to sharp fall in crude oil prices.
Despite the government’s identification of specialty chemicals as a key priority segment, unseen fall in crude oil prices has made VOL’s objective of achieving 15-20 per cent annual growth over the next 4 years looks difficult. Revenue as a consequence would grow by sub-5 per cent next fiscal stoking earnings growth to just 2 per cent. Wherefore, return on capital would barely remain elevated. On balance, we advice ‘hold’ rating on the stock with a target of ₹832 based on 26x FY21e earnings over a period of 9-12 months.
Regardless of the fact that there’s probably a new member of this species launched everyday, Swiss company EQ8 ...
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...