Vipul Organics Ltd’s shares were up by 6.83 per cent after the company earned the ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) Level 3 certification and the OEKO-TEX eco passport for its complete range of pigment dispersions and reactive dyes tailored for the textile industry, marketed under the SunPrint and SunActive brand names.

This signifies Vipul Organics as one of the few Indian companies, globally to attain these certifications, in 2022, the company initially received OEKO-TEX certification for its pigment range at Level 1, and now, in 2023, it has reached ZDHC Level 3. Level 3 involves on-site assessments, chemical hazard capabilities, and adherence to Level 1 and Level 2 criteria, including analytical testing, screening, and SDS (Safety Data Sheet) review of product information regarding MRSL (Manufacturing of Restrictive Substance List).

OEKO-TEX eco passport ZDHC Level 3 is the leading certification system for chemicals, colorants, and auxiliaries employed in the textile and leather industry. It ensures that each chemical ingredient adheres to statutory requirements and does not pose a threat to human health. The certification serves as credible evidence of sustainable textile and leather production, offering transparency about the ecologically responsible production of textiles and leather goods.

The shares were up by 6.83 per cent to ₹154.90 at 3 pm on the BSE.