The BSE-listed specialty chemicals company Vipul Organics Ltd. has announced its plans to hire around 100 employees across verticals, within the next 12-18 months.

At present, the company’s workforce comprises of 350 people spread across its head office in Mumbai, its R&D centre in Mumbai and its three facilities in Tarapur, Ambernath and Palghar.

The hiring will mark a twenty five per cent rise in workforce across positions and verticals. According to the company’s stock exchange filing, the company is looking at hiring a seasoned Chief Operating Officer, who will look after the operations across all manufacturing facilities responsible for setting up newer facilities.

The company will also hire a supply chain head, business head — marketing, and plant head.

“We have already committed substantial capex. As we grow and open newer verticals and geographies, we require more talent to reach our set goals. The macro-economic situation globally is also expected to improve and we want to be uniquely poised to benefit from that. This will be only possible through our investment in our workforce. Our people have been our biggest asset and we pride on being an inclusive, equal opportunity workplace where we focus on people growing with us”, said, Vipul P Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, Vipul Organics Limited.