Vysov rights may boost Cipla stock

| Updated on December 16, 2019 Published on December 17, 2019

Cipla has acquired the brand name and trademark rights of Vysov (Vildagliptin + Metformin) of the anti-diabetic drug Vildagliptin for the Indian market.

The company has been co-marketing Vildagliptin in agreement with Novartis and has witnessed strong uptake for the product in India for the last couple of years. The current market size of Vildagliptin in India is ₹818 crore, as per IQVIA MAT November 2019. However, Cipla did not disclose the cost of acquisition.

Cipla Ltd
