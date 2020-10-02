Wall Street ends choppy session higher

Wall Street closed higher at the end of a whipsaw session on Thursday as investors juggled hopeful and pessimistic news on the progress of stimulus talks amid signs of waning momentum of economic recovery from the pandemic recession, now entering its ninth month.

All three major US stock indexes closed higher, with the Nasdaq in the lead and the Dow seeing the smallest gain.

A spate of data, including jobless claims and consumer spending, suggested that the plodding economic recovery could be losing steam.

Investors now look to the Labor Department's employment report expected Friday to further gauge the economy's progress.

Pandemic relief

In negotiations for a new pandemic relief deal, the White House countered House Democrats' $2.2 trillion package with a $1.5 trillion-plus proposal.

But an imminent deal seemed elusive after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned that Democrats and the White House remained locked in a debate over dollars an values.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq again got most of their support from large cap tech and tech-adjacent stocks, with Amazon.com , Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc providing the biggest boosts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.2 points, or 0.13%, to 27,816.9, the S&P 500 gained 17.8 points, or 0.53%, to 3,380.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 159.00 points, or 1.42%, to 11,326.51.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, seven ended the session higher. Real estate was the largest percentage gainer, while energy companies were the biggest losers, down 3.1%.

With the books closed on the third quarter, market participants await earnings season, set to get underway in about two weeks.

Analysts currently see S&P 500 earnings, in aggregate, falling by 21.4% year-on-year according to Refinitiv.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.18-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.99-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 12 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 67 new highs and 40 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.55 billion shares, compared with the 10.06 billion average over the last 20 trading days.