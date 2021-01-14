Warburg ups stake in IPO-bound Home First Finance to 30.62%

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Private equity major Warburg Pincus on Thursday said it has increased its stake in IPO-bound mortgage lender Home First Finance Company by 5 per cent to 30.62 per cent.
It, however, did not reveal the financial details for the transaction which had recently received RBI approval.
The private equity major has acquired the stake from existing shareholders of the financier, as per an official statement.
“This transaction will help Home First diversify its shareholder’s base and boost stakeholder’s confidence in the growth of the company,” as per the statement.
Also read: Personal audio firm boAt raises $100 m from Warburg Pincus
It can be noted that recent media reports have suggested that the company, which also counts on Warburg’s peers True North and GIC among its shareholders, is looking for an over ₹1,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) sometime soon.
The statement said Warburg Pincus considers this as a great opportunity to expand its investments in the financial services sector in India and believes that the existing association will help Home First to further strengthen its financial position and growth prospects.
The 2010-founded Home First has a significant presence in the urbanised regions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and has sanctioned over 50,000 home loans.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...