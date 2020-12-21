Wendt OFS's floor price is ₹2,200

Carborundum Universal Ltd and Wendt GmBH (promoters) propose to sell up to an aggregate of 94,704 equity shares of Wendt (India), representing 4.74 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of company. The stake sale will be on December 22 only for non-retail investors and on December 23 for retail investors and for non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids. The floor price for the sale has been fixed as ₹2,200. Currently, promoters hold 79.74 per cent stake in the company. Shares of Wendt closed 5.93 per cent lower at ₹3,135.20 on the BSE.