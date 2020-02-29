Stocks

What to watch: Auto sales: Will dull phase continue?

February 29, 2020

Automobile companies will declare their sales figures for February on Monday, March 2, 2020. There were huge expectations from the Union Budget that was presented by the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

 

But with no announcement of a vehicle scrappage policy or any guideline on a potential reduction in GST for cars and two-wheelers, the Union Budget disappointed automobile firms in a big way. Analysts say, auto sales are expected to remain muted.

