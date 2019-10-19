L&T stake buy in arm, may bolster the stock

Larsen & Toubro on Friday said it has signed an agreement to buy the entire stake of Old Lane Mauritius III Ltd in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects (L&T IDPL) for ₹47.9 crore. The conglomerate will buy 2.55 per cent stake (81,90,000 shares) of Old Lane in L&T IDPL. Post the completion of the acquisition, L&T will have 100 per cent shareholding in L&T IDPL, which was incorporated in 2001 and has been a pioneer of the public-private partnership model of development in India.