Shares of MOIL to turn ex-date on Tuesday

Shares of MOIL will turn ex-date on Tuesday for the proposed buyback. The company proposes to buy back 2.02 crore shares, or 7.87 per cent stake, at ₹152 a share. The company has fixed November 27 as the record date to identify eligible shareholders to participate in the buyback. That means, for investors wishing to participate, Monday is the cut-off date to own the shares. The PSU firm is engaged in exploration, exploitation and marketing of manganese ore products.