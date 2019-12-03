Will a new bus order drive up Tata Motors?

Tata Motors on Monday bagged an order for over 2,300 buses from various state transport undertakings (STUs). The company is working to complete deliveries of the buses by February. The orders are from STUs of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. This bodes well for the company at a time it is struggling on the sales front. For November, it reported a drop of 25 per cent in domestic sales volumes for both passenger and commercial vehicles.