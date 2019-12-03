Stocks

What to watch

Will a new bus order drive up Tata Motors?

| Updated on December 02, 2019 Published on December 03, 2019

 

Tata Motors on Monday bagged an order for over 2,300 buses from various state transport undertakings (STUs). The company is working to complete deliveries of the buses by February. The orders are from STUs of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. This bodes well for the company at a time it is struggling on the sales front. For November, it reported a drop of 25 per cent in domestic sales volumes for both passenger and commercial vehicles.

Published on December 03, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Company news: Alembic Pharmaceuticals