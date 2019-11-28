Will Autolite Industries ride on e-cycles launch?

Autolite Industries, with the technical support of its wholly-owned subsidiary Autoline Design Software, has started production of e-cycles. Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions, Pune, will market e-cycles across India, it said. Autoline will use its own existing capacity to manufacture the e-cycles.

Currently, the company has reserved the manufacturing capacity to assemble 9,000 to 10,500 e-cycles a year, which can be expanded to one lakh units, it added.