Will DHFL declare its Q1 results on Thursday?

| Updated on October 16, 2019 Published on October 17, 2019

The board of embattled Dewan Housing Finance will meet on Thursday to declare its April-June quarter. It may be recalled that Central Depository Services has frozen debt-ridden DHFL’s promoter shareholding since the company has not reported results for the first quarter of FY20.

Recently, DHFL appointed KK Mankeshwar as its new statutory auditor after Chaturvedi and Shah LLP resigned in August. Earlier, Deloitte Haskins & Sells too quit as auditor of DHFL.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd
