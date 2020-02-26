Stocks

Will fund-raising plans boost Suzlon Energy?

Published on February 26, 2020

 

A meeting of the board of Suzlon Energy will be held on Thursday to consider issuance of equity shares and/or equity-linked instruments and/or convertible securities by preferential issue, private placement or any other methods. Suzlon shares have been on the rise on reports that State Bank of India has approved its proposed resolution plan. Under the plan, Suzlon’s ₹12,700-crore debt will be converted into sustainable and unsustainable debt and will be repaid over 20 years.

Suzlon Energy Ltd
