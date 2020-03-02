Will new order boost prospects of NCC shares?

NCC has received a new order worth ₹85 crore (exclusive of GST) in February. Besides, during the month, one order for ₹1,550 crore pertaining to NBCC, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi, has been reinstated after the Delhi High Court judgment, the company further said. These orders pertain to building division and are received from central/state government agencies and do not include any internal orders, NCC added. Shareholders will closely monitor the execution of the projects by NCC.