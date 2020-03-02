Stocks

What to watch

Will new order boost prospects of NCC shares?

| Updated on March 02, 2020 Published on March 02, 2020

 

NCC has received a new order worth ₹85 crore (exclusive of GST) in February. Besides, during the month, one order for ₹1,550 crore pertaining to NBCC, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi, has been reinstated after the Delhi High Court judgment, the company further said. These orders pertain to building division and are received from central/state government agencies and do not include any internal orders, NCC added. Shareholders will closely monitor the execution of the projects by NCC.

Published on March 02, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bajaj Auto shares fall over 3% on weak sales data