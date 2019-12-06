Stocks

Will Rolta announce Q2 results on Friday?

| Updated on December 05, 2019 Published on December 06, 2019

 

The board of directors of Rolta India will now meet on Friday to consider financial results. The company had earlier informed the exchanges that its board meeting was to be held on November 11 to consider and take on record the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019. Shareholders and investors will closely monitor the developments and are hopeful that this time around it will declare the results.

Published on December 06, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Company news: Pennar Industries