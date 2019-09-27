Will US sanction on Chinese co impact IOC?

Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation is examining the impact of the US sanctions on its chartering of a crude carrier owned by a subsidiary of China's Cosco Shipping Corp. A Reuters report quoting the company said: “The matter is being examined”. The US Treasury on Wednesday imposed sanctions on five Chinese nationals and six entities who it said had violated Washington's curbs on Tehran. Investors and shareholders will closely monitor further developments.

