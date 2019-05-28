Will world cup fever grip Inox Leisure?

Inox Leisure shares may remain in focus, as the multiplex operator plans to screen live matches of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in 12 cities in India. The World Cup, hosted by England and Wales, starts on May 30 and ends on July 14.

Inox will showcase all the nine league matches to be played by India, along with the semi-finals, final and few marquee league matches, in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Vadodara, Surat, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad.