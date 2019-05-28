Stocks

What to Watch

Will world cup fever grip Inox Leisure?

| Updated on May 27, 2019 Published on May 28, 2019

 

Inox Leisure shares may remain in focus, as the multiplex operator plans to screen live matches of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in 12 cities in India. The World Cup, hosted by England and Wales, starts on May 30 and ends on July 14.

Inox will showcase all the nine league matches to be played by India, along with the semi-finals, final and few marquee league matches, in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Vadodara, Surat, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad.

Published on May 28, 2019
Inox Leisure Ltd
Next Story

Market regulator tightens the noose on debenture trustees to protect investors
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Market regulator tightens the noose on debenture trustees to protect investors