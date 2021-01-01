Stocks

Yamuna Syndicate ups stake in ISGEC

Updated on January 01, 2021

The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd has acquired 7,715 (0.01 per cent) equity shares of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd (ISGEC) through open market purchase on December 31, 2020. Following the purchase, the shareholding of the company in ISGEC has increased from 44.98 per cent to 45 per cent. Shares of The Yamuna Syndicate closed at ₹9,300, up 3.33 per cent, on the BSE those of ISGEC moved up 2.95 per cent at ₹339.70. ISGEC shares surged to a high of ₹346.95 during intra-day.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd
merger, acquisition and takeover
Yamuna Syndicate Ltd
