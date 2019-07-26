Broker's call: Zee Entertainment (Buy)

India in list of Nissan job axing targets worldwide
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Anand Rathi
Zee Entertainment (Buy)
CMP: ₹392.2
Target: ₹450
Driven by 46.8 per cent y-o-y growth in domestic subscription revenue, Zee’s Q1 FY20 revenue grew 13.3 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,008 crore. Domestic advertising revenue grew 4.2 per cent y-o-y, as 5-6 per cent of advertising growth has been hit by the conversion of two FTA (free-to-air) channels into pay channels. Lower other expenses due to good cost control (8.6 per cent versus 12.8 per cent y-o-y) resulted in the margin expanding 93 bps y/y to 32.9 per cent. We cut our FY20e/FY21e Ebitda 4 per cent and 5.5 per cent, respectively, and our target multiple to 15x FY21e Ebitda (earlier valuing it at 17x FY21e Ebitda) to reflect soft ad growth and increased investment in OTT, resulting in a target of ₹450 (earlier ₹550). The promoter stake sale is a near-term catalyst.
Investments in digital will further increase in FY20 as the company ramps up production of ZEE5 Originals and movie offerings across languages. These content investments would be complemented by marketing spend. FY20 slate of original content is building up well and the company is on track to launch more than 70 original shows and movies in six languages.
Risk: Any slippage in content ratings.
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Huge layoffs across the supply chain as ancillary suppliers and dealers grapple with the crisis
Among the goals listed are a ‘collision-free society’
The idea is to infuse racing in customers’ minds
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) at ...
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...