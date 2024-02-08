Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has received final approvals from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market dexamethasone tablets USP, 0.5 mg, 0.75 mg, 1.5 mg, 4 mg and 6 mg and dexamethasone tablets USP, 2 mg.

Dexamethasone is used to treat different conditions, such as inflammation (swelling), severe allergies, adrenal problems, arthritis, asthma, blood or bone marrow problems, kidney problems, skin conditions, and flare-ups of multiple sclerosis.

As per the company’s statement, the products will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

Zydus Lifesciences stock rose by 1.31 per cent at ₹802 as of 2.50 pm. The stock had hit a 52-week high on February 6, at ₹809.20.