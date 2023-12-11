Zydus Lifesciences Ltd’s shares were up by 0.38 per cent after the company, in collaboration with Daewoong Pharmaceutical, announced an exclusive licensing agreement for the development and commercialisation of Leuprolide Acetate for Depot Suspension in the US.

Zydus will oversee clinical development and marketing, while Daewoong will handle pre-clinical studies, production, and supply in South Korea. The collaboration aims to introduce generic versions of Lupron Depot for patients with conditions like advanced prostatic cancer, endometriosis, and uterine leiomyomata. The agreement includes milestone payments, profit-sharing, and leverages Daewoong’s technology for manufacturing.

Also read: Zydus Lifesciences receives approval for methylene blue injection

Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Dr Sharvil Patel, said, “Enabling access to affordable generic versions for patients in the US has been our ongoing commitment. This is an important milestone and we are happy to work with Daewoong on the generic version of Lupron Depot, empowering patients with access to a critical therapy.”

The shares were up by 0.38 per cent to ₹641 at 9.46 am on the BSE.