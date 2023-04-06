TTK Healthcare has informed the exchanges that its board has decided to meet on April 20 to consider a proposal for voluntary delisting of the equity shares of the company.

Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) has signed a share purchase agreement for the proposed acquisition of MyInsuranceClub (MIC), an insurance web aggregator, from iGear Holdings Pvt Ltd, part of The Indian Express Group. It said the proposed acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is in line with the group’s strategy to further the growth of the insurance business and emerge as a stronger insurance player.

The Singer India board has approved the appointment of Rakesh Khanna as Executive Vice-Chairman & Managing Director with effect from April 5, 2023, which will be subject to shareholder approval through postal ballot. This decision follows the incumbent Rajeev’s decision to step down from the company to pursue other interests, after a career of over 37 years.

Also read: Markets to open on flat note with negative bias

Infosys has extended its collaboration with LexisNexis, a data and analytics company, to provide end-to-end information services across its content, enterprise, and product applications. Infosys will also provide strategic consultancy for LexisNexis’ downstream, discretionary, and strategic spends.

Prakash Industries Ltd has prepaid the entire term loan of around ₹33 crore to Indostar Capital Finance Ltd ahead of its maturity, as a step towards reducing the promoter’s shares.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for Provision of E1 based Automatic Signaling with continuous track circuiting and other associated works on the Jhansi-Gwalior section of the Jhansi Division of North Central Railway. The project cost is ₹121.05 crore.

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday launched a voluntary retirement scheme for its staff. The VRS has been designed in line with the vision to make the organisation agile and ‘future-ready’, consolidating roles and reducing layers to increase empowerment and agility. “We expect this to improve efficiency within the company through a lean and more productive organisation,” it said.

The board of Stylam Industries has approved the terms and conditions to dispose of 3,40,000 equity shares of Alca Vstyle Sdn Bhd (an Associate Company), a company incorporated in Malaysia, which are held as investment. The proposed transaction/ sale is subject to receipt of relevant approvals and completion of contractual obligations and fulfilment of necessary due diligence requirements. Post the transaction, Alca Vstyle Sdn Bhd will cease to be an associate of the company.

BLS International Services Ltd has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Thailand to accept Electronic Visa on Arrival (EVOA) applications for 17 countries. This is a historic step towards improving the travel experience for Thai visitors.

Axita Cotton Ltd has received an order for Raw Cotton valued at $3,284,883.80 approximately from Bangladesh.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd has secured a ₹556.58-crore order for the construction of the Dharavi Wastewater Treatment facility under the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project from Welspun Enterprises Ltd.

V. Sathyamoorthy & Co and RPP Infra Projects Ltd (JV) havereceived a letter of acceptance for a new project under the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide CWSS to two municipalities, five town panchayats and 2,306 rural habitations in 11 Panchayat Unions of Ramanathapuram district and Oddanchatram Municipality, Keeranur and Neikkarapatty town panchayats and 1,422 rural habitations in seven unions of Dindigul district, with river Cauvery as source. Tender has been called for Package-V at a contract price of ₹491.33 crore (of which RPP Infra Projects’ share is 196.53 crore) and is expected to be completed by September 2024.

Advait Infratech Limited (AIL), a Gujarat-based energy solutions provider, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Jiangsu HuaDe Hydrogen Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (HuaDe), a Chinese company engaged in hydrogen fuel cell technology. The MoU is to collaborate on setting up a fuel cell manufacturing facility in the state, based on a design developed by HuaDe.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries has approved setting up of a grain-based distillery at its Nigohi unit with a capacity of 250 KLPD and a capital expenditure of ₹400 crore. This distillery is expected to be commissioned by September 2024. Post-commissioning, the total distillery capacity would be 1100 KLPD (cane-based 600 KLPD and grain-based 500 KLPD). Also, the board has approved capacity expansion at the Ramgarh sugar unit from 6,600 TCD to 7,000 TCD at a capex of Rs 14 crore. Post-commissioning, the company’s total crushing capacity would be 38,250 TCD.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has commenced commercial production from the new facility at Dahej manufacturing plant in Gujarat.