Stocks that will see action on Dec 31

Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo Airlines) has signalled a possible end to the feud between its warring promoters —Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal — with the company’s board deciding to amend contentious clauses in its Articles of Association. The contentious clauses — like the right of first refusal and tag-along rights — which were one of the reasons for the spat between founder promoters of the company will now stand deleted.

Dish TV: The results of shareholders' voting at the Dish TV annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday will be submitted in the Bombay High Court. At its 33rd AGM, three resolutions on the agenda for shareholders of the company to vote on were adoption of the standalone and consolidated financial statements, reappointment of non-executive and non-independent director Ashok Kurien, and ratification of remuneration of cost auditors for FY22. As per the court’s direction, the voting outcome would be placed before the court for further directions, Dish TV said in a regulatory filing.

IDFC First Bank has said its board is in favour of the merger of IDFC Ltd and IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd (Promoter Group) with the Bank. This merger is subject to the approval of the Board of Directors, shareholders, creditors, statutory and regulatory approvals of the respective entities, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said it will acquire up to 9.95 per cent stake in lndia lnternational Clearing Corporation (IFSC) Ltd subject to maximum investment of Rs. 34.03 crore. The Clearing Corporation is a GIFT City (Gandhinagar, Gujarat) based Market lnfrastructure lnstitution (MII).

Balrampur Chini Mills, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Hindustan Copper , NBCC (India), Rain Industries, Supreme Industries and Tata Communications will enter F&O segment from today.

PB Fintech: The board of PB Fintech, which owns Policy Bazaar, has approved investment of up to ₹700 crore in one or more tranches in subsidiary Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited during FY22 and FY23, and up to ₹299.99 crore in subsidiary Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting Private Limited.

Time Technoplast Ltd has received an order from renowned Public Sector Gas Distribution Company for supply of Cascades with Carbon Fiber Reinforced Type-IV Composite Cylinder. This order is in addition to earlier order booking of ₹150 crore (approx.)

Mahindra World City (Jaipur) Ltd (MWCJL), a subsidiary cum joint venture company of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, has executed two lease deeds for leasing in aggregate 40.81 acres of land in the Domestic Tariff Area - II (DTA - II).

Adani Enterprises has incorporated a WOS namely, Hardoi Unnao Road Private Limited with an Initial authorized and paid-up share capital of ₹1 lakh each to carry out the Development, Operation, Maintenance and Management of the Ganga Expressway project 'in Uttar Pradesh on DBFOT (Toll) basis under PPP. HURPL will commence its business operations in due course.

Powergrid Corporation of India Ltd has approved investment proposal for 'Expansion of Powergrid Telecom into Data Centre Business and to establish a Data Centre at Manesar at an estimated cost of about ₹322 crore (including GST).

MRC EXIM has signed an engagement letter to form a Joint venture entity and to inter into a JV agreement with Quanto Agroworld Private Limited for the purpose of entering into Agricultural Field for cultivation of lemon grass in various States of India.