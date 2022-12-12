Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea and its vendor ATC Telecom Infrastructure have agreed to extend the last date for subscription of ₹1,600 crore optionally convertible debentures to February 28, the telecom operator said in a regulatory filing.

The US health regulator has pulled up drug maker, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, for manufacturing lapses, including failure to establish required laboratory control mechanisms, at its Goa-based manufacturing plant. In a warning letter addressed to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha, the US FDA pointed out various lapses at the company’s Bardez-based facility in Goa, which produces drug formulations.

NDTVhas offered billionaire Gautam Adani’s group two seats on its board of directors for the pre-open offer 29.18 per cent shareholding the ports-to-energy conglomerate had acquired in the broadcaster, according to a stock exchange filing. The Adani group acquired a 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV by buying a company backed by the television network’s founders, Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy. Thereafter, it made an open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent from public shareholders.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltdplans to invest up to ₹1,500 crore in the next three years in expansion, including room additions and resort acquisitions, according to company MD and CEO Kavinder Singh.

Zydus Lifesciences has received approval from the US health regulator to market Silodosin capsules, which are used in treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, in America. The company has also received final approval from the US FDA to market Pregabalin capsules in multiple strengths, the Ahmedabad-based drug maker said in a statement.

State-owned NTPC Ltd has commenced the commercial operation of its solar photo-voltaic project in Tamil Nadu. With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC Ltd has become 57,801.27 MW, while the group installed capacity grew to 70,416.27 MW.

Jaypee group firm, Jaypee Power Ventures, will hold a board meeting on Monday to consider a proposal to divest its Nigrie cement grinding plant in Madhya Pradesh. Jaiprakash Associates Ltd presently has an aggregate capacity of around 6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has around 4 MTPA. In October, Jaiprakash Associates and Jaiprakash Power Ventures announced plans to divest their cement business as well as some non-core assets to reduce debt.

The Board of Affle India will meet on Wednesday to consider the proposal for the issue of securities (including convertible or non-convertible) through preferential issues and/or any equivalent method permitted by applicable laws or any combination thereof and subject to the approval of shareholders. The purpose for the issuance of securities may include issuance to facilitate any inorganic growth of the company through swap of shares or otherwise.

The board of Bharti Airtelhas approved the allotment of ₹61.94 crore shares to FCCBs holders. After receipt of notice for conversion of FCCBs of the principal value of $8.6 million from certain holders of FCCBs, the board has approved the allotment of 11.88 lakh shares at a conversion price of ₹521 a share to such FCCBs holders.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has formed a Joint Venture Company with Kyrgyzindustry - OJSC. The JV is for construction of rail road and other infrastructure projects in Kyrgyz Republic.

Sandu Pharmaceuticalshas entered into memorandum of understanding with Bach Ma Van Xuan Pharmaceuticals. The purpose of MOU is to further business relationship and to broaden the scope between two Companies in Vietnam and India. Specifically, Bach Ma Van Xuan Company brings Sandu’s traditional medicine and cosmetic products to distribution in Vietnam.

Kerala Ayurveda Ltdsaid it has received its first patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a proprietary herbal formulation that is uniquely processed and inspired by ancient ayurvedic wisdom. A statistical framework was conducted on the formulation using the rigours of modern scientific validation, including Phytochemical and Marker Analysis, extensive pre-clinical testing at Renovel Discoveries Inc. in the United States, and a pharma rigour double-blind placebo-controlled clinical study at the well-known Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in India.

Sunita Sinha, promoter of Aditya Vision, sold 2.1 lakh shares at an average price of ₹1,465.95 in the open market. The shares were acquired by ace investor Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia (1 lakh shares at an average price of ₹1,465.90 a share) and Himalaya Finance & Investment Company (1 lakh shares at an average price of ₹1,466 a share).

The Board of Directors of Axiscades Technologies Limited will meet on Wednesday to consider fund raising by way of debt for a value up to ₹50 crore.

Adani Total Gas has received Letter of Award from Convergence Energy Services Limited for selection of bidder for supply, installation, testing, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of electric vehicle charging stations in eight cities (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Surat) on Build, Own, and Operate (BOO) Model for a period of eight years.

Nibe Ltd (formerly Kavita Fabrics Limited) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Indigenous Casting Technology Private Limited. While 50 per cent stake is to be acquired immediately post execution of the share purchase agreement and the balance 50 per cent on receipt of NOC from MIDC at a total cash consideration of ₹1 crore along with its all assets and liabilities as on date.

Ritco Logistics has agreed to acquire through buying the 7600 equity shares of promoters of Logro Sourcing Private Limited being 6 per cent of the paid-up equity of the company. The transaction will make Logro Sourcing Private Limited a subsidiary company of Ritco Logistics Limited.

The board of Fiberweb (India) has considered and approved the sanction letter received from Bank of Baroda for availing the working capital facility of ₹20 crore on agreed terms and conditions as mentioned in the Sanction Letter and the board has passed the necessary resolution as required by the Bank.

The board of QGO Financehas considered, approved, and taken on record the issue of unsecured, unlisted, redeemable, non-convertible debentures under Private Placement basis up to ₹7 crore within the borrowing limits of the company as approved by shareholders.

PSP Projects has bagged a construction order worth ₹121.51 crore from Nila Spaces. The company has received a letter of intent from Nila Spaces for civil constriction of the residential project “VIDA” at GIFT City Gandhinagar, Gujarat. With this, the total order inflow for FY23 till date amounts to ₹1,833.09 crore.

Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd has received approval from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for amendment in the Environmental Clearance (EC) as previously granted by the Ministry for Addition of New Product Aluminium Chloride (AlCl3) of 16,500 MT/Annum at the existing facility at Naya Nangal, Dist. Rupnagar, Punjab, the approval is subject to fulfillment of certain conditions.

The board of PTC India Financial Serviceshas sanctioned additional loans of ₹800 crore to various borrowers. The company is committed to perform better in coming quarters to achieve sustainable growth.

Control Print has executed a joint venture agreement with V Shapes SRL to form new joint venture company in India. The JV will carry business of contract filling and packaging services, sales, and marketing of the packaging machines and packaging materials, etc.