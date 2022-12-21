GAIL India has issued 15,750, 7.34 per cent Senior, Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Taxable, Non-Cumulative, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (Series-I) of ₹10 lakh each aggregating to ₹1,575 crore on private placement basis.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owner and developer of quality Grade A office portfolio located in four key office markets of India, has completed the issuance of Commercial Papers of ₹100 crore for a maturity of 3 months at an interest rate of 7.20 per cent per annum. Mindspace REIT’s Commercial Papers are rated CRISIL A1+, the highest rating by CRISIL. The funds will be utilised towards the working capital requirements of Mindspace REIT’s Asset SPVs. Loan to value of Mindspace REIT stood at 16.8 per cent as on September 30, the lowest amongst its peers.

Bharti Airtel has acquired a strategic stake in Lemnisk (Immensitas Private Limited) under Airtel’s Start-Up Accelerator Program. The deal is subject to all applicable statutory approvals. Lemnisk is a Bengaluru-based Start Up that offers Real-Time Marketing Automation and a secure Customer Data Platform (CDP) capable of orchestrating one-to-one personalisation and cross-channel customer journeys at scale that increases conversions, retention, and growth for enterprises.

The Rights Issue Committee of Rajapalayam Mills has approved the issue of 6,14,680 equity shares each at an issue price of ₹569 a share for an amount aggregating up to ₹34.98 crore to all the existing equity shareholders of the company on a rights basis. December 30 has been fixed as the record date for the purpose. Shareholders will get one share for every 14 held in the company as on record date.

Shyam Metalics and Energy acquired Mittal Corp to foray into the stainless steel or wire rod and bar mill business. This inorganic growth will witness the establishment of manufacturing footprints in Madhya Pradesh and add capacities of 1.5 lakh tonne per annum stainless steel/wire rod and bar mill.

Uno Minda has entered into a technical licence agreement with Ascentec, Korea to strengthen its advance automotive sensors product portfolio. Asentec, a subsidiary of Sejong Industrial, specialises in mobility parts centered on sensors and actuators with manufacturing facilities in Korea, Vietnam and China.

VIP Clothing recently sold its Umbergaon factory and raised ₹10.41 crore. The capital gained by selling this asset will now be utilised in business at different level from production, technology, innovation and marketing.

