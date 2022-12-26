Tata Motorshas announced that Delhi Transport Corporation has signed a definitive agreement with its fully owned subsidiary, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd. for the operation of 1,500 electric buses in the city of New Delhi. As part of the agreement, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd. will supply, operate and maintain 1,500 units of 12-metre low-floor air-conditioned electric buses for a period of 12 years. Tata Starbus EV is an indigenously developed vehicle with superior design and best-in-class features for a sustainable and comfortable commute.

SJVN Limitedhas won the full quoted capacity of 100 MW Wind Power Project ₹2.90 per unit on Build Own and Operate basis through e- Reverse Auction. The project will be commissioned in a period of 24 months from the date of signing of Power Sale Agreement (PSA).

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd has sold 1,40,000 equity shares of ₹10 each of Ruralshores Business Services Private Limited (Ruralshores), representing 5.07 of the fully diluted paid-up share capital of Ruralshores.

NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have decided to transfer a 27.26 per cent stake in the company to Adani. Adani, via RRPR Holding and Vishvapradhan Commercial, as also an open offer, already holds more than 37 per cent in NDTV. RRPR Holding was a firm owned by the founders that was acquired by Adani. After this transaction, the founders will hold a 5 per cent stake in NDTV.

Siemenshas emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the 9000 HP Electric Locomotives project in Dahod, Gujarat. The company has received a Letter of Award from the Ministry of Railways. The company is yet to execute the contract for the Project with the Ministry of Railways.

Gateway Distriparks has completed the acquisition of Kashipur Infrastructure and Freight Terminal Private Limited (KIFTPL), which owns and operates ICD Kashipur located in Uttarakhand. Spread over 41 acres, the ICD has three rail sidings and the target market in the region includes various industries such as paper products, wastepaper, chemicals, home furnishings, handicrafts, automotive parts, polyfilms, soda ash and other industrial goods. ICD Kashipur will add additional volumes to the rail operations of GDL and will be connected to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor via the company’s ICD in Gurgaon by utilising our hub and spoke operations, and increasing the overall double stack volume for the company.

Maanaveeya Development & Finance Private Limited has sanctioned a loan of ₹10 crore to Star Housing Finance Limited.

Alkem Laboratorieshas informed exchanges that Eight Roads Ventures India Healthcare IV LP and F-Prime Capital Partners Life Sciences Fund VI LP will pick an 8 per cent stake in Alkem subsidiary Enzene Biosciences for ₹161.48 crore. The transaction is expected to be completed by January 2023. The funds will be used for capacity expansion in India and the US.

India Glycols has transferred 42.31 per cent stake in joint venture company to Gateway Distriparks for ₹61.17 crore. Its affiliate also transferred 6.61 per cent stake in JV to Gateway. Additionally, it has signed an agreement to sell 7.544 acres of land which forms part of the private freight terminal owned and operated by JV, for ₹8.97 crore.

Quess Corp has informed the exchanges that due to the changed market scenario, the board has decided to withdraw the proposal for the amalgamation of Allsec Technologies with itself. The board has appointed Kamal Pal Hoda as the Group CFO of the company with effect from January 10, in place of N Ravi Vishwanath.

PNC Infratech has received ₹3.65 crore towards an arbitration award published in Company’s favour, from Military Engineer Services (MES), Government of India, in a construction contract namely ‘Resurfacing of Runway and Allied Works at AFS Panagarh, West Bengal.

Neelkamal Realtors Tower Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of DB Realty, has entered into a joint venture with Godrej Properties for the development of land/property being all the piece and parcel of land admeasuring 19,434 sq. mtrs. at Byculla Division, Mumbai. In this context, NRTPL has executed a Deed of Conveyance in favour of Godrej Residency Private Limited for the sale of its land for consideration as agreed therein. The project will be developed by GRPL, wherein NRTPL will hold 49.99 per cent and the balance 50.01 per cebt will be held by GPL.

Infibeam Avenues Limitedhas received a Perpetual license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for its bill payments business, BillAvenue, for operating as a Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOU) under Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). As a BBPOU, BillAvenue operates as both biller and customer operating unit onboarding Billers and Agent Institutions to service the customers.

Pursuant to a share purchase agreement, Indiabulls Real Estate Limitedhas divested its 100 per cent stake, on a fully diluted basis, in its wholly owned subsidiaries Juventus Estate Limited, and Mabon Properties Limited, which collectively own the land parcel admeasuring 35 acres approx. at Sector 104, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram, Haryana. The Transaction was at an aggregate enterprise value of ₹240 crore.

SBC Exports Ltd has announced that Work Order for providing Office Support, Project Management Support and Rollout Services has been awarded to it by the Department of Consumer Affairs through NICSI, New Delhi. The aggregate purchase order cost of the said Work-Order is ₹90.20 lakh.

Deep Industries has received Letter of award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd for Hiring of Gas Dehydration Services for ADB GCS and Konaban GCS for period of two years at ONGC Tripura Asset and the total estimated value of the said award is approximately ₹43.13 crore.

HomeFirst has further diversified its borrowing sources with the latest fund raise from IFC, through the issuance of INR-denominated, senior secured, rated, unlisted, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures with a tenor of up to seven years. The proceeds will be utilised to provide financing for retail buyers of affordable housing and green affordable housing units, encouraging home ownership for low-income segments, and supporting the development of green affordable housing.

Primo Chemicals Limited (Formerly known as Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Limited) has received approval from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for the Expansion of Existing Environmental Clearance (EC) as previously granted by the Ministry by Addition of API (Paracetamol) and its intermediates Manufacturing Plant for B2 Category at Naya Nangal, Dist. Rupnagar, Punjab.

SEBI has levied a penalty of ₹5 lakh on CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited regarding default in repayment of loans / interest on loans to the lenders in the prescribed format.

Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited has launched a new insecticide product ‘Regiment’ (Chlorantraniliprole 18.5% w/w SC) in the domestic market on December 22.

MKVentures Capital Ltd (formerly Ikab Securities and Investment Ltd) has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement, with Parthasarathi Investment Advisors Private Limited in connection with the investment by the company in Destination Properties Private Limited by way of the acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares of DPPL from PIAPL. DPPL is in the business of Real Estate development in Gurgaon and is exploring avenues for various investments/development of opportunities.

The board of SecUR Credentials Ltd will consider and approve the acquisition. The Board has received a final Letter of Intent, post negotiations from the existing shareholders of Du Point Loyalty Distribution Private Ltd.

Premco Global Limited has executed and registered a deed of Assignment cum Conveyance for the purchase of Land and Building to set up a new factory in the Umbergaon Notified Industrial Area, Situated within the Village limits of Daheri, Taluka - Umbergaon, District - Valsad.

