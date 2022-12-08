Royal Enfield (Escorts Kubota) has began a new chapter on its journey in the Americas region, and specially in Brazil, with the commencement of operations of its new CKD assembly facility. Located in Manaus, capital of Amazonas state, the new facility is the fourth Royal Enfield CKD assembly unit across the world - after Thailand, Colombia and Argentina - in addition to its manufacturing and ancillary facilities located in India.

The board of Mastek Ltd is scheduled to be held on December 11, to consider and if thought fit to approve the issue of fully paid-up equity shares of the company by way of Private Placement (for consideration other than cash) in partial discharge of the purchase consideration for the acquisition of Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Mastek Enterprise Solutions Private Limited (Formerly known as Trans American Information Systems Private Limited), a Subsidiary of the Company, subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of Shareholders of the Company.

Bikaji Foods International Limited (Bikaji) has said that revenue from operation stood at ₹576.97 crore in Q2-FY23 as against ₹437.68 crore of Q2-FY22. The Company’s EBITDA margin stood at 11.1 per cent as against 10.4 per cent of previous year. Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹40.93 crore for Q2FY23. The PAT margin increased to 7.1 per cent as against 6.5 per cent of Q2 FY22.

IDFC First Bank and Nasscom Centre of Excellence (COE) have partnered to grow the innovation ecosystem through an exclusive range of banking solutions. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between IDFC First Bank and Nasscom COE appointing the Bank as a Preferred Banking Partner for startups, at an event in Bangalore attended by startup founders.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, leading advanced materials company globally, has received ₹623 crore from Inox Wind Ltd against advances that GFL had given to IWL for setting up the wind power capacity. The advances have been paid adjusting for the wind power capacity that Inox Wind will be commissioning for GFL. This money will be used to substantially reduce the debt at GFL as has been the stated vision of the Inox GFL Group to reduce the debt of all its operating entities.

PTC India Limited has reported consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) in Q1-FY23 was ₹135.10 crore compared to ₹136.17 crore in Q1-FY22. - Consolidated PAT in Q2-FY23 was ₹138.23 crore compared to ₹195.48 crore in Q2-FY22.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited has signed a MoU with global petroleum giant Shell for cooperation in Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) studies. The collaboration shall focus on joint CO2 storage study and EOR screening assessment for key basins in India including depleted oil and gas fields, saline aquifers. ONGC, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Company of India, and Shell, one of the most diversified international energy companies in India, signed this MoU in Delhi on December 7.

Certain promoter group entities of Wockhardt has disposed of a part of their equity shareholding in the Company aggregating to 77,60,000 shares of the existing Total Voting rights of the Company through open market sale on Stock Exchanges platform. The proceeds of the issue has been / will be reinvested in the Company and to meet its own business requirements. Further, the Promoter and Promoter Group re-emphasises its complete faith in future growth prospects of the company and remains fully committed to pursue its long-term business goals by providing all necessary support, whether financial or otherwise, wherever required.

IBL Healthcare Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Indrayani Biotech Ltd, has acquired 5.1 lakh shares, constituting 51 per cent of total no of equity shares, of Healthway India Private Limited, which was established in 2013 as a Health and Wellness company with a vision of Healing Lives.

The board of Lumax Industries Ltd has considered and approved the setting up of the new Greenfield Project at Chakan, Pune (Maharashtra) with the Capital outlay up to ₹175 crore for Phase 1. This project will cater to the new orders received from OEM customers for advance lighting solutions.

Metro Brands had earlier announced regarding the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of Cravatex Brands Limited, a company engaged in the business of importing, trading, selling, marketing, advertising, retailing and distribution of footwear, apparel and accessories under various brands including ‘FILA’ and ‘Proline’, subject to fulfilment of conditions as specified in the relevant agreements and statutory approvals. On completion of all the necessary formalities, the acquisition of 100% shareholding of Cravatex by the Company has been concluded.

NIBE has received Letter of Award from Goa Shipyard Ltd for supply of Mild Steel and High Tensile Steel Plates with shot blasting and priming for Main Hull and Superstructure of Floating Dock for a total consideration of ₹25.18 crore.

Aster DM Healthcare has signed a Contract with Faruk Medical City, Iraq’s leading healthcare service provider, to collaborate on capability development and academic and professional training programs for clinical staff and healthcare professionals in Iraq. Faruk Medical City is a part of Faruk Investment Group - one of the largest investment groups in Iraq.

The board of Narmada Gelatines Limited ha declared a Special Interim Dividend of ₹100 a equity share of the face value of Rs. 10 each fully paid up, for the Financial Year 2022-23. The said dividend of ₹100 a share would be paid to the eligible shareholders of the company within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Gradiente Infotainment Limited has embarked on a comprehensive need-of-the-hour expansion and diversification plan with a project outlay of ₹1,100 crore into Media & Entertainment Industry. As a key and integral part of this strategic move, the company is setting up an Over-The-Top (OTT) platform and the Application has been developed and is ready for roll-out by the end of January 2023.

ITC has acquired the fourth tranche - 1,967 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of ₹10 each - of Delectable. With the aforesaid acquisition, the company’s shareholding in Delectable aggregates 33.42 per cent of its share capital on a fully diluted basis.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited has secured an order for Construction of Shell & Core, Façade and MEPF Work for Phase-2A (Hostel-2) Plaksha University at Alpha, Sector 101, IT City Road, SAS Nagar, Punjab worth of ₹55.39 crore Approx. The order inflow during the FY 2022-23 stands at ₹4,017.63 crore till date.