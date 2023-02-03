The government is likely to sell a part of its residual stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd by next month to help it achieve the revised sell-off target of ₹50,000 crore for the current fiscal, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

The Hinduja Group is looking to increase its stake in IndusInd Bank to 26 per cent from the existing 16.51 per cent.

HDFC Asset Management Company has given an approval and permitted abrdn Investment Management to reduce its shareholding in HDFC AMC to less than 10 per cent by market regulator SEBI. In December 2022, HDFC AMC had received letter from abrdn Investment Management, one of the promoters, intending to sell its entire stake in the AMC . abrdn Investment Management is the co-sponsor of HDFC Mutual Fund.

Allcargo Logistics has concluded the deal to sell a part of its logistics parks business to global private equity giant Blackstone, making the company cash positive. Allcargo Logistics said this is in line with the agreement signed earlier, which has now been consummated with the signing of the share purchase agreement (SPA).

Inox Green Energy Services has entered into a definitive investment agreement with I-Fox Windtechnik India, an independent O&M wind service provider, to acquire 51 per cent stake in I-Fox at ₹35,947.71 a share. I-Fox has a fleet of 230+MW majorly operating in South India. With this acquisition, company entered into multi-brand OEM wind turbine O&M business.

Likhitha Infrastructure has received an order worth ₹129.63 crore from GAIL (India). The scope of work included pipeline laying and composite works for PART-B (Nagpur Jharsuguda) of MNYJPL project. The contract has to be executed within 14 months from the date of letter of intent.

HDFC Bank has partnered with NIIT Limited to build a pool of skilled Virtual Relationship Management professionals for the banking industry

Results calendar

Aarti Industries, Bank of Baroda, Borosil, Clariant Chemicals, Divis Labs, Elgi,Emami, Engineers India, India Cements, Intellect Design Arena, InterGlobe Aviation, JK Tyre & Industries, Jubilant Pharmova, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Marico, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Manappuram Finance, Nava, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Praj Industries, Quess Corp, State Bank of India, Shipping Corporation of India, Sun TV Network, Tata Power, Tube Investments of India and Zydus Lifesciences

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit