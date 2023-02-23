Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate will stream IPL cricket games for free, according to media reports. Viacom18 Media Pvt., the joint venture between Paramount Global and Ambani’s conglomerate, Reliance Industries Ltd., licensed the IPL streaming rights last year for $2.7 billion, fending off competitors, Disney and Sony Group Corp. Disney previously had those rights and used them to drive subscribers to its streaming service, Disney+ Hotstar.

Tata Steel Limited has acquired 4.68 shares each at a premium of ₹54 a share of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited, an unlisted indirect subsidiary of the Company, for an amount aggregating to ₹300 crore, being Tranche 1 of the investment. Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited has a 1.1 MTPA integrated iron and steel plant at Kalinganagar Odisha, along with iron ore mines with a reserve of about 90 MT.

Patel Engineering, on Wednesday, said it has bagged a water tunnel and an irrigation project totalling ₹1,026 crore in Maharashtra and Karnataka. With the latest contract, the company’s total order book has increased to ₹18,600 crore.

Orient Cement informed the exchanges that Adani Power Maharashtra (APML) has requested the company not to pursue the venture further, for setting up a cement grinding unit, as they are not able to obtain the required MIDC clearances for sub-leasing the parcel of land required for the cement grinding unit, due to some legal issues. Also, the timelines as agreed upon as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) have crossed. The company has accepted the position of APML and accordingly, the said non-binding MoU stands terminated.

HG Infra Engineering has been declared as the Ll bidder by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Chandigarh for a project in Himachal Pradesh. The bid project cost by HG Infra is ₹466.11 crore and the construction period is 30 months.

South Eastern Coalfields has issued a Letter of Acceptance to Sarda Energy & Minerals against its bid for the re-opening, salvaging, rehabilitation, development, and operation of Kalyani underground mines in Chhattisgarh on a revenue sharing of 4.5 per cent basis. The necessary agreements will be executed in due course as per the terms of the Letter of Acceptance.

Venus Remedies has received marketing authorisations for its generic cancer drugs from Uzbekistan and Palestine. Having over 800 marketing authorisations worldwide, the company is making big strides by extending its footprint in Central Asia and Middle East with the marketing approval for Carboplatin in Uzbekistan and Docetaxel and Irinotecan in Palestine.

Gradiente Infotainment Limited has announced the launch of its Business News Channel, “Gradiente Business” at a project outlay of ₹700 crore, as a part of its internet business. “Gradiente Business” will act as a platform for Indian and other global corporates, SMEs, Scientific Research organisations, etc., enabling global market perspectives.

Gujarat Pollution Control Board has granted Elantas Beck India Ltd, consent to operate for an additional capacity of approximately 25,000 tonne/annum for the company’s manufacturing plant situated at GIDC, Ankleshwar.

Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing, Lemon Tree Hotel, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The property is expected to be operational by December 2023 and should be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited. This property will feature 47 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a banquet, a gym and other public areas. The Bhopal Airport is about 17 kms from the property while the Railway Station is just 6 kms. The property is connected by both public and private transport to all the major cities in India