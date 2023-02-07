Big day for Adani as four of the companies - Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Green Energy, Ambuja Cements, and NDTV - will declare their quarterly results on Tuesday. After Adani Transmission’s decent numbers, analysts expect Adani group companies to emulate the same.

Tata Steel has reported a net loss of ₹2,502 crore in the December quarter against a net profit of ₹9,598 crore logged in the same period last year, on the back of lower realisation and higher inventory in Europe. Overall costs increased to ₹57,172 crore (₹48,666 crore). EBITDA was down 83 per cent at ₹2,727 crore during the quarter against ₹15,890 crore logged in the same period last year, on margin compression in Europe

UltraTech Cement has announced the commissioning of 1.5 mpta brownfield cement grinding unit at Jharsuguda in Odisha, taking the total cement capacity in Odisha to 4.1mtpa. With this commissioning, the company’s total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 122.85 mtpa.

Dhampur Sugar Mills has completed the expansion of its distillery capacity by 130 KLPD (kilo litre per day) on ‘C’ heavy molasses at Dhampur unit in Uttar Pradesh. With this expansion, the distillery capacity of the company now stands at 350 KLPD.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has announced the commissioning of its second coke oven plant in Koppal, Karnataka. The plant has a production capacity of 2 lakh metric tonnes per annum. After the commencement of operations of said plant, the total production capacity of coke increased to 4 lakh metric tonnes per annum. Coke will be used mainly for captive consumption.

Results calendar: Besides Adani group stocks, host companies, such as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Aditya Forge, Ashapuri Gold, Alphageo, Archidply, Astral, Baba Arts, Barbeque Nation, Bayer Cropscience, Bharat Dynamatics, Mrs Bectors Foods, Bedmutha, Beeyu Overseas, Bharti Airtel, CAMS, Century Ply, Chambal Fertilizers, Caprihans, Chemfab Alkalis, CreditAccess Grameen, Deepak Nitrite, Diamines Chem, Donear, Elpro, Essar Shipping, Eveready Industries, Everlon Synthetics, Fluorochemicals, Fortis Malar, Glaxo Pharma, GNFC, Gravity, GSFC, Gujarat Alkalies, Gujarat State FIn, HCL, Hero MotoCorp, Inspirisys, IOL Chem, IRB InvIT, ITDC, JM FInancial, Kalyan Jewellers, Kirloskar Ferrous, Lyka Labs, Manugraph, Motherson Sumi, Nagarjuna Fertilizers, Navine Fluorine, NHPC, Nova Iron, Panasonic Energy, Phoenix, Power Mech Projects, Prakash Ind, Prince Pipes, Ramco Cement, Rane Engine, RCF, Sobha, Somany Ceramics, Shriram Asset, Talbros, Thermax, TTK Health, Ultramarine, Vadilal, Veritas, Varroc, and Wonderla.