PC Jeweller Ltd has said four banks - IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of India, and Karur Vysya Bank - have issued loan recall notices to the company. In a regulatory filing, PC Jeweller said SBI has initiated recovery proceedings against the company and the matter is now pending before the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT). The case filed by SBI was listed before DRAT on Tuesday and the court has fixed the next date of hearing on February 28, it said.

Muthoot Finance, on Tuesday, announced a ₹500 crore-debt fundraising through public issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures. The NCD (Non-Convertible Debenture) issue will be open from February 8 till March 3.

Broking stocks, such as Angel One, Motilal Oswal Financial, Emaky Global, Choice International, Geojit Financial, IIFL Securities, and others, may come under pressure as SEBI, on Tuesday, proposed an institutional mechanism that will require stock brokers to put in place systems for detection and prevention of market abuse. Currently, there are no specific regulatory provisions that cast responsibility on brokers to have a system to prevent market abuse. In a consultation paper, SEBI has proposed a regulatory framework that will require broking firms, as well as their senior management to be accountable for the detection and prevention of fraud or market abuse, by setting up robust surveillance and control systems. This will put pressure on brokerages and escalate their cost of operations.

Aurolife Pharma, a step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, has received approval from US FDA to manufacture and market the Diclofenac sodium topical solution. Diclofenac sodium topical solution is used in the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of knee(s).

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the provision of automatic block signalling on the Madar-Sakhun section of the Jaipur division over the North Western Railway. The project cost is ₹69.48 crore and the letter of award (LoA) is still awaited.

Public sector power generator, NTPC, is to set up a “New Energy Park” at Pudimadaka in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh to produce products out of green hydrogen, green ammonia, and green methanol at a cost of ₹1,10,000 crore in two phases.

The board of BSE has approved the divestment of 2.5 per cent stake of BSE in Central Depositary Services Ltd (CDSL) towards meeting regulatory norms.

Results Calendar: 3M India, Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills, ABC India, Adani Power, Adcon Capital, Agarwal Fortune, Amalgamated Electricity, Aaredy Drugs, Asian Energy, ASM Technologies, Adani Wilmar, Bafna Pharma, BCP, Century Enka, Century Extrusions, Cummins India, DIC India, Dreamfolks, EKC, Endurance, Equitas Bank, Escorts, Eureka Ind, Gati, Globus Constructors, GOCL Corporation, Godrej Agro, GPPL, Graphite, GTL, GTL Infra, HCL Infosystems, HIndustan Motors, Imagicaaworld, Indraprastha Medical, Ircon International, ITD Cementation, Jagsonpal Pharma, JB Chemicals & PHarma, Likhitha, Midhani, Minda Corp, Samvardhana Motherson, Nahar Industries, NCC, OBeroi Realty, Patel Engineers, Piramal Enterprises, Polychem, Shree Cement, Shree Rama Multi Tech, SKF India, SKM Egg Products, Speciality Restaurants, Symphony, Tracxn Technologies, Talbros Auto, TBZ, TD Power Systems, Trent, Windlas and Zee Learn.