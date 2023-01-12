FMCG major, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, on Wednesday, said it has completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Zywie Ventures for a consideration of ₹264.28 crore. Now, Zywie Ventures, a wellness company, has become a subsidiary of HUL

The Government has extended the term of State Bank of India Managing Director Challa Sreenivasulu Setty by two years with effect from January 20. In a regulatory filing, SBI said the Government issued a notification to this effect on January 10.

The board of Century Textiles will meet on January 16 to consider raising funds up to ₹400 crore via NCDs .

The board of 360 One WAM will meet on January 19 to consider stock split and issue of bonus shares, along with the declaration of fourth interim dividend.

Stove Kraft informed the stock exchanges that its CEO, Rajiv Nitin Mehta, has “conveyed his intent” to resign. Formal resignation will be placed before the board at the upcoming meeting, it added.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received the work order from Govt. of Puducherry, Department of Revenue, and Disaster Management for designing, developing, SITC, O&M for 5 years of Integrated Command Control Centre and other associated activities for Puducherry Smart City. The total value of the work is ₹170.11 crores

DB Realty has informed the exchanges that the company (₹185.60 crore) and its subsidiary, Goregaon Hotel (₹214.40 crore), agreed to pay to lender as final settlement.

Route Mobile has secured an exclusive end-to-end partnership with one of the leading mobile network operators for international A2P messaging, in Sri Lanka.

Results calendar:Advik Capital, Anand Rathi, Cyient, DRC Systems, Dynamic Industries, Eco Recycling, ETT, GG Engineering, GM Breweries, GTPL, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Inland Printers, Jhaveri Credits, Plastiblends, Rama Petrochemicals, and Rose Labs.