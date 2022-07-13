Tata Motors on Tuesday launched Nexon EV Prime priced between ₹14.99 lakh and ₹17.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The model range replaces the older version and now comes with various additional features like multi-mode regen, cruise control, indirect tyre pressure monitoring system (iTPMS), smartwatch integrated connectivity feature, and enhanced charging timeout of 110 seconds.

State-run utilityMahanagar Gas on Tuesday announced yet another increase in the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai to the tune of ₹4/kg and ₹3/SCM, respectively, effective from midnight. The distributor attributed the continuing price increases to rising input gas cost and the fall in the rupee value. The company has been sourcing gas from the overseas market to meet the shortfall in domestic gas allocation.

State-owned SJVN on Tuesday entered into a pact with Solarworld Energy Solutions to build two solar power projects in Uttar Pradesh for ₹690.75 crore, which will have the total generation capacity of 125 MW.

Max Ventures and Industries has received "no objection" letter from BSE and NSE for scheme of amalgamation between the firm and Max Estates. Earlier, its board had approved amalgamation of the company with its wholly owned subsidiary Max Estates as part of group's restructuring exercise and to focus completely on real estate business. In November, Max Ventures and Industries had announced an exit from specialty packaging film business. The company sold its entire 51 per cent stake to Japanese joint venture partner Toppan Printing for ₹600-650 crore as part of the company's decision to fully focus on real estate segment

The board of CARE Ratingswill meet on July 20 to consider a proposal for buyback of shares, the rating agency informed the stock exchanges.

Shilpa Medicare has received a GMP (good manufacturing practice) certificate from the UK regulator for its Bengaluru Unit VI. The facility is involved in manufacturing and testing of specialised dosage forms.

Axiscades Technologies has terminated a joint venture agreement with France-based Assystem Engineering and Operation Services SAS, with mutual consent. It had signed the agreement in April 2018 with Assystem Engineering and Operation Services SAS to carry out engineering activities.

Results calendar: Gujarat Hotels, International Travel House, Jupiter Industries & Leasing, Mindtree, Premier Polyfilm, Ramasigns Industries and Tata Metaliks will announce quarterly results.