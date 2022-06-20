Stocks that will see action on June 20, 2022

The board of Aurobindo Pharma has approved the acquisition of 51 per cent equity in GLS Pharma Limited, operating in oncology business and having manufacturing facility in Hyderabad for ₹28.05 crore.

GLS Pharma is engaged in the business of oncology products which include orals and injectables used in chemotherapy for solid malignancies, chemotherapy for hematological malignancies and chemo supportive products.

The board of Nazara Technologies has approved further strategic investment in Absolute Sports Private Limited, a material subsidiary of the company, not exceeding ₹20.10 crore by way of secondary purchase of its equity shares from Porush Jain, promoter of Absolute.

The board has also approved investment not exceeding ₹10 crore by way of subscription to Optionally Convertible Debentures, payable in cash, in one or more tranches, in Brandscale Innovations Private Limited. "Brandscale Innovations is currently performing exceptionally well and in order to further accelerate their growth, the Company is making the aforesaid proposed investment. This will further consolidate Nazara's Group holding in Brandscale Innovations," Nazara said in a statement.

Wipro has appointed Doug Hanson as chief executive officer for Topcoder- a crowdsourced tech solutions platform for developers, designers and data scientists. Hanson replaces Mike Morris who had quit the company in March this year.

Cipla has signed definitive agreements for acquisition of 21.05 per cent stake (on a fully diluted basis) for an amount of ₹25 crore (approx.) in Achira Labs Private Limited, engaged in development and commercialisation of point of care (PoC) medical test kits in India. This investment will facilitate a Cipla entity's strategic participation in the PoC diagnostics and AMR space through the design, development, and manufacturing of microfluidicsbased technologies.

India Ratings and Research Private Limited (India Rating) has revised the credit rating of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project to 'IND BB+' from 'IND BBB+'. The downgrade reflects a continuous decline in the consolidated revenue in FY22, leading to deterioration in the credit metrics. It also reflects further delays in the implementation of asset monetisation plans, resulting in deterioration in the liquidity position and further elongation in the working capital cycle, all on a consolidated basis.

NTPC said, consequent upon the successful commissioning, fourth part capacity of 47.52 MW out of 296 MW Fatehgarh Solar PV Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan is declared commercial Operation from June 19. With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 54714.20 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 69079.20 MW.

The US FDA had conducted an inspection of Alkem Laboratories Limited's manufacturing facility at St. Louis, US, from June 6 -17. At the end of the inspection, the company had received Form 483 with three observations. The company shall submit to US FDA within the stipulated timeline, a detailed response to close out all the observations associated with this inspection.

Engineers India has won consulting services work for 3 projects for an estimated order value of about ₹80 crore. According to the company, the three separate projects are in specialised chemicals, sunrise and infrastructure sectors. It will provide consulting services.

The board of Star Housing Finance Ltd has approved issuance upto 16 lakh equity shares at ₹135 for ₹21.60 crore by way of preferential issue through Private Placement basis to Arika Securities Private Limited and Colo Securities Private Limited.

A joint venture of Dilip Buildcon - RBL_DBL - has been declared L-1 bidder for Surat Metro Rail Project. The order is worth ₹1,061 crore. The company has also received the completion certificate for two road projects in Karnataka.

Vadilal Industries USA Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vadilal Industries, has signed a Stock Purchase Agreement with Krishna Krupa Corporation, USA (KKC) for subscription of 100 per cent voting rights in KKC. Krishna Krupa operates ice creams parlour in Illinois, US. Acquisition of KKC provides Vadilal US with ready platform to understand the parlour business operations in the US. Key learnings from KKC operations will help in preparation of a successful business plan for a nationwide parlour business, it further said.

Max Estates Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of Max Ventures and Industries Limited, has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake of Accord Hotels and Resorts Private Limited for ₹293 crore. The reason to acquire Accord Hotels and Resorts Private Limited is to use its only asset i.e. about 10 acre land parcel located in Sector 128, Noida for the purpose of developing a mixed-use residential community with an estimated saleable area of about one million Sq. Ft.

A fire broke out in 'Raw Materials Godown' of Balkrishna Paper Mills Limited's factory at Kalyan. The fire was brought under control and none of the workmen or other persons were injured or no other casualty occurred due to the fire accident, it said. The production in factory was not disrupted due to the incident. The company has already intimated the concerned departments and other statutory authorities about the fire accident, it said.

Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited has secured work order of ₹110 crore from Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Ajmer, Rajasthan, for Cluster Water Supply Project Package-VII of Chambal Bhilwara Water Supply Project Phase II of Jahajpur-Kotri Tehsils of District Bhilwara under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) with Operation and maintenance for 10 years. The project is to be completed within 15 months.

Muthoot Capital Services Limited has completed a securitisation transaction of ₹106.46 crore. This is the first securitisation/direct assignment transaction carried out by the Company during the FY 2022-23. The entire pool is from the non - priority sector and has been taken after considering the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India in this regard.

Jeevan Scientific Technology, formerly Jeevan Softech, has received Form 483 for clinical pharmacology facility. The United States Food and Drug Administration conducted an unannounced in-person inspection of the company's clinical pharmacology centre facility and a remote record review of bioanalytical facility during May 31-June 10 and June 9-16. There was no significant objectionable observations for bioanalytical facility, it said. The observations are related to procedural improvements and it has addressed most of them with required evidence(s) during closeout(s), but the outcome of the audit(s) is not restrictive in nature and do not hinder the smooth operations of both facilities, it added