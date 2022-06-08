Stocks that will see action on June 8, 2022

The board of Cineline India has approved issuance of up to 27 lakh warrants each convertible into, or exchangeable for, one equity share within the period of 18 months at a price of ₹130 each aggregating up to ₹35.10 crore to the members of the Promoter Group by way of preferential issue. The preferential issue is subject to necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals. Also, the Board has approved the proposal for monetising property Eternity Mall located at Nagpur for a consideration of up to ₹60 crore. The fund raising will be utilised for film exhibition business.

India Pesticides has announced the launch of New Intermediate on May 30. The company has launched first phase of its backward integration for Pretilachlor Technical of 2000 TPA. This will be manufactured at its existing facility at Sandila plant, which will further safeguard it from any supply chain challenge of the intermediate, which is largely imported. India Pesticides plans to expand it further in the FY23. The primarily application for the chemical is as herbicide for rice plantation.

The Surda mine of Hindustan Copper Ltd located at Ghatshita, Jharkhand, has resumed its mine operations from June 7 upon renewal of lease by the Jharkhand government and obtaining required Environment Clearance (EC) from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.

KIOCL's Pellet Plant operation at Mangalore has been suspended in view of unviable operation due to levy of duty on export of Pellets by Govt. of India.

HG Infra Engineering has received the Letter of Award (LOA) from Adani Road Transport Limited, for the project Execution of Civil & Associated works on Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) basis for in Uttar Pradesh on DBFOT (Toll) basis under PPP. The contract value is ₹4970.99 crore.

Krsnaa Diagnostics has been awarded contract in Tripura by the Mission Director, National Health Mission, State Health & Family Welfare Society, Tripura, for Image Transmission & Reporting of Radiology Images and Selective Radiology Services {"X-ray Tele Radiology Services"). Krsnaa Diagnostics now has its footprint across 15 States. The Company to ensure the commencement of operation within a period of 60 days from the date of signing of contract by both the parties under the Project. The tenure of project will be for five years from date of signing the contract.

Ashoka Buildcon had submitted its bid to the Government of the co-operative Republic of Guyana ("the Authority") and the Company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the Authority for the Project viz. 'Request for Proposal for Procurement of Phase 1: East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage Project. The accepted Bid Project Cost for the Project is $106,383,954.52. The construction period is 730 days from the Commencement date.

RITES Ltd., the leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Grands Trains DU Senegal (GTS-S.A), a railroad company of Senegal, on technical cooperation in the railway sector.

Wockhardt has appointed Deepak Madnani as the Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect (from June 7). As Pramod Gupta has conveyed that on account of his health reasons he will not be able to continue as the Chief Financial Officer, the company has relieved from his responsibilities at the end of working hours on June 6.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has disclosed that the Life Insurance Corporation of India bought additional two lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 6. With this, LIC's stake in the company increased to 5.008 per cent from 4.988 per cent.