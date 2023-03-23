Sportskeeda Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Absolute Sports Private Limited (Sportskeeda) and a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has signed definitive agreements for the acquisition of 73.27 per cent of the capital stocks of Pro Football Network LLC, a Connecticut Limited Liability Company, at a consideration of $1.817 million, to be paid in cash. Pro Football Network LLC is a US Sports Digital Media Publisher focusing on publishing content related to the National Football League in the US.

The board of Coromandel International has approved a plan to expand its operations in crop protection chemicals and foray into contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business. The board further approved a plan to diversify into new growth areas such as speciality and industrial chemicals. This is in line with the company’s strategy to establish a sizeable presence in the crop protection chemicals business and leverage its deep technical capabilities and best in class infrastructure to enter into adjacencies like CDMO, speciality and industrial chemicals.

GR Infraprojects Limited has emerged as L-1 bidder in financial bid for the tender invited by National Highways Authority of India for “Six laning of Surat—Nashik—Ahmednagar—Solapur—Maharashtra/Karnataka border greenfield stretch in Maharashtra to be executed on hybrid annuity mode.

The board of IND Renewable Energy Limited (Formerly Vakharia Power Infrastructure Limited) has approved a proposal to raise funds up to ₹15 crore by way of issue of shares on preference basis/right issue. The terms of the issue as well as mode of the issue will be decided by the board later.

The board of Chalet Hotels has approved the execution of share purchase agreements for acquisition of 100 per cent of the equity shares of Sonmil Industries Private Limited and 82.28 percent of the equity shares of The Dukes Retreat Private Limited. However, 17.72 per cent of the equity shares of The Dukes Retreat Private Limited will continue to be held by Sonmil Industries Private Limited which is also being acquired).

The board of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd will meet on March 25, inter alia, to consider and approve allotment of 33,88,270 equity shares of ₹10 each at the price not less than ₹125 a share to the promoter on a preferential basis.

Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has informed that its indirect subsidiary, Shenyang SMP Automotive Component Co Limited, located in China, has been deregistered effective from March 20. Pursuant to above, Shenyang SMP Automotive Component Co Limited (China), a subsidiary of the company, has ceased to be in existence.

Power Grid Corporation of India has acquired project Khavda RE Transmission from the bid process coordinator—REC Power Development and Consultancy. KRTL is the project SPV to establish transmission network expansion in Gujarat associated with the integration of RE projects from Khavda potential RE zone, on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. Power Grid has also acquired KPS3 Transmission (KPS3TL), the project SPV to establish Khavda Pooling Station-3 (KPS3) in Khavda RE Park.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has appointed Lokiah Ravikumar as Director for catering services. The board has appointed Dr Lokiah Ravikumar, as a Director (catering services) of the company. Lokiah Ravikumar has a working experience of over 37 years in the hospitality industry covering catering and tourism businesses.

HG Infra Engineering has been declared as L-1 bidder for road project worth ₹764 crore in Jharkhand. HG Infra Engineering has been declared as an L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India for a road project in Jharkhand. The project costs ₹764.01 crore and the construction period is 730 days.

Burnpur Cement has entered into a second extension and amendment agreement with UltraTech Cement to extend and amend the terms and conditions of the offtake agreement and the first extension agreement entered earlier among them.