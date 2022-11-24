No-frills airline IndiGo on Wednesday launched flight services to Portugal and Switzerland via Istanbul under its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines. These new routes and frequencies, effective from November 23, will offer new options and more capacity for customers exploring travel between India and Europe in the upcoming holiday season, the airline said in a statement.

Shriram Capital Ltd, the holding company of the Shriram Group, and Shriram City Union Finance would be merging shortly with Shriram Transport Finance, the company said on Wednesday. Following the merger, Shriram Financial Ventures (Chennai) Pvt Ltd, which was the holding company of Shriram Capital Ltd, would now become the promoter and holding company of the financial services and insurance businesses of the group.

Apollo Tyres has announced a sustainable material partnership with Tyromer Inc, which will supply recycled rubber material produced using environmentally sustainable processes to it. Through the partnership, Tyre-Derived Polymer (TDP) will be used for new tyres. Tyromer Inc, through its Indian associate Tyromer India LLP, is committed to supplying recycled rubber material, the company said in a statement.

Multiplex operator INOX Leisure has announced the screening of live matches of the FIFA World Cup across its 22 multiplexes in 15 cities. It will beam live around 40 matches of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which commenced earlier this week, and will end on December 18. Soccer fans will experience stadium energy in a carnival-like atmosphere at its multiplex, an Inox statement said.

Life Insurance Corporation of India on Wednesday said that it has offloaded nearly 2 percentage points stake HEG. On the other hand, the insurance major added 2.01 percentage points in M&M Financial Services. LIC’s stake in HEG reduced to 4.84 per cent from 6.85 per cent while increased in M&M Financial to 7.02 per cent (5.01 per cent).

HG Infra Engineeringhas received a letter from Adani Road Transport regarding the declaration of the appointed date as November 3, by Authority for the project in Uttar Pradesh. The company will execute civil and associated works on an engineering procurement & construction basis for the development of an access-controlled six-lane road project in Uttar Pradesh on DBFOT (toll) basis under PPP. The project will be completed within 820 days from the appointed date, while the project cost is ₹4,970.99 crore.

