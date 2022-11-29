NBCC has received work orders to the tune of ₹271.6 crore. The public sector “Navratna” has received work orders to the tune of ₹271 crore for the construction of balance works/left out works of Amrapali corporate hub at Gurugram pertaining to Amrapali group of companies amounting to ₹42.4 crore and special repair and upgrade works of civil, electrical, mechanical, and plumbing along with all the allied works required due to lack of comprehensive maintenance of Amrapali Projects at Noida and Greater Noida amounting to ₹229 crore.

Tata Communications International Pte Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Communications Ltd., a global digital ecosystem enabler, has extended its partnership with Intertec Systems, a leading system integrator in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to offer managed services in the region. As part of the partnership, Tata Communications brings its Cyber Security Operations Centre (SOC) and managed security services to bolster the cyber defence of enterprises in the region.

Filatex Fashions is planning a capex of ₹300 crore over the next 18 months towards the installation of another 500 machines to meet the growing demand for its products. It is in the process of acquiring 100 units of cutting and sewing machines for the manufacturing of T-shirts and tracks, yarn dyeing plants, and covering plants. This capex will generate additional ₹400 crore revenues for the company and provide employment to 1,000 workers.

The Board of Piramal Enterprises will be held on December 1 to consider and approve the issue of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Principal Protected, Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures up to ₹50 crore along with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹200 crore, the total size aggregating up to ₹250 crore, on a private placement basis.

Lupin’s Brazilian subsidiary, MedQuímica has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all rights to nine medicines from BL Indústria Ótica Ltda, a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. The nine products include Limbitrol, Melleril, and Dalmadorm for central nervous system-related conditions, Bacrocin, Glyquin, Solaquin, Oxipelle, and Efurix as topical oncological treatments, and Cuprimine for the treatment of Wilson’s disease.

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd has executed a Term Sheet for the sale of industrial land bearing at Bhadkodra, Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Gujarat, admeasuring 19,200 sq. meters being the remaining surplus immoveable properties of Ankleshwar unit of the Company, for lump sum sale consideration of ₹5.11 crore. The Sale Deed will be executed as per the terms and conditions of the above-referred Term Sheet.

Ganesh Benzoplast has announced that 19 per cent of its new and upcoming capacity at the JNPT terminal has been locked in through the closure of a long-term contract for storage and handling, prior to its scheduled commencement in March 2023. The contract is signed with a leading chemical manufacturer starting with a 3-year renewable term, for storing and handling two tanks, totaling up to 3640 tonnes. The annual revenue, resultantly, is fixed at approximately at ₹4 crore subject to a certain throughput.