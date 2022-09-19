Stocks that will see action on September 19, 2022

ACC, Ambuja Cement: The Adani group has completed the acquisition of Ambuja Cement and ACC. Gautam Adani and his son, Karan Adani have taken over the reins of Ambuja Cement and decided to invest ₹20,001 crore in the company through convertible warrants. Adani Group has paid ₹51,200 crore ($6.4 billion) to Switzerland-headquartered Holcim on Friday to acquire controlling stake in Ambuja Cement and ACC. The deal has catapulted Adani Group as the second largest cement producer after UltraTech Cement.

The buyback offer from Granules Indiawill open on September 27 and close on October 11, the pharma company informed the exchanges last week. The company plans to buy back 62.5 lakh shares, equivalent to 2.52 per cent of total paid-up capital. Granules had announced the share buyback via tender offer on a proportionate basis at a price of ₹400 a share for up to ₹250 crore. The stock, on Friday, closed at ₹315.85 on the BSE.

Indus Towers has informed the exchanges that Bimal Dayal has tendered his resignation as MD and CEO of the company and as a Director of the Board. Till the vacancy is filled, Tejinder Kalra, the COO and Vikas Poddar, the CFO will be jointly responsible for the functioning of the company under the guidance of the board and the Chairman, the statement added.

Shree Renuka Sugarssaid the expanded capacity for ethanol production, from 720 KLPD to 1250 KLPD, is expected to go on stream by December 2022.

Mahindra Group and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board have announced a strategic partnership to capitalise on the growing renewables opportunity in India and contribute towards the country's decarbonisation ambitions. The parties have signed binding agreements pursuant to which Ontario Teachers' will acquire a 30 per cent equity stake in Mahindra Susten Private Limited (subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra) at an equity value of ₹2,371 crore. The proposed transaction also envisages the setting up of an Infrastructure Investment Trust in compliance with applicable regulations of SEBI.

TVS Electronics Ltdhas signed Share Subscription Agreement and Shareholders Agreement with Swiftomatics Services Private limited (RoyalPos) to subscribe 2,000 no. of Optionally Convertible and Redeemable Preference Shares (OCRPS) of ₹2,500 per OCRPS, with an option to convert into equity shares at the end of FY27. RoyalPos provides end-to-end SaaS based application to retail merchants, restaurants, and aims to empower small and medium sized enterprises by digitalising and automating daily operations.

Cocoblu Retail Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited (REL), which is in the business of e-commerce, has scaled up the business. For that, Cocoblu needs working capital beyond RattanIndia's equity commitment of ₹350 crore. REL and its promoters are committed to provide all necessary financial/non-financial assistance to Cocoblu to augment its revenues and enhance its business. "Towards this endeavour, one of the promoters, Laurel Energetics Private Ltd, by way of providing security for securing working capital for Cocoblu, pledged 2.72 per cent equity shares of the company out of the 74.81 per cent shares owned by it in the company.

Adani Powerhas received a letter from Adani Properties Private Limited, a member of the promoter group of the company, regarding the withdrawal of the delisting offer dated May 29, 2020, and the proposal to voluntarily delist the equity shares from the BSE Limited and the NSE. Meanwhile, CRISIL Ratings has assigned its 'Crisil A/Stable' rating to proposed bank facilities of Adani Power Limited that will be put in place upon completion of the scheme of amalgamation, which is presently under approval.

Welspun Corp Limitedhas secured a significant order for a carbon capture pipeline project in the US. This order is for supply of 785 miles or 100,000 MT of High Frequency Induction Welding (HFIW) pipes, and would be used for transporting captured carbon dioxide. The pipes for this order will be produced from the Little Rock plant in the U.S. and the same will be executed in FY24.

Pursuant to the Letter of Intent issued by the Resolution Professional of South East UP Power Transmission Company Limited (SEUPPTCL), and approval of the Resolution Plan by the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad, Resurgent Power Ventures Pvt Ltd (Resurgent Power) has completed the acquisition of SEUPPTCL and has settled the debt of all existing creditors as per the terms of the Resolution Plan. Resurgent Power is a Joint Venture based out of Singapore co-sponsored by Tata Power and ICICI Venture and has other global reputed institutions as investors.

CRISIL Ratings has revised its outlook on the long term bank facilities of DLF to 'Positive' from 'Stable' while reaffirming the rating at 'CRISIL AA-'; The rating on the short-term bank facilities has been reaffirmed at 'CRISIL A1+'. The revision in outlook reflects further improvement in business risk profile of DLF driven by high sales booking, liquidation of finished inventory, healthy launch pipeline, and steady receivables.

Ujjivan SFB has conclude ₹475 crore of equity fundraise via Qualified Institutional Placement mode. The board of the Bank has approved the allotment of 22,61,90,476 equity shares at a face value of ₹10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at ₹21 a equity share.

SAL Steel Ltd has entered into a Supply Agreement for 3 years with AIA Engineering Limited for the supply of Ferro Chrome to AIA on non-exclusive basis. Consequently, the company has also agreed to avail a secured Inter Corporate Deposit of ₹125 crore from AIA, which will be used by the Company to repay its loan/for working capital requirements.

Nibe Limited has received a letter of intent of ₹12.80 crores from Adani Infra (India) Limited to design, engineering manufacturing, supplying, and erection of Pre-Engineered Building (PEB).

HDFC Life Insurance: National Company Law Tribunal has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation between Exide Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance.

GIC of India: Madhulika Bhaskar has taken charge as general manager of the insurer after Girija Subramanian was relieved from the post to assume her duties as Chairman-cum-MD of Agriculture Insurance Company of India

Zomato: Blinkit has partnered with Indian Apple reseller, Unicorn for quick deliveries of Apple iPhones and accessories. The service will be available in Delhi and Mumbai for now.