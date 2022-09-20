Stocks that will see action on September 20

Adani Enterprises Limitedhas raised ₹100 crore by allotting 1,000 Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable, Principal Protected Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures of the face value of ₹10,00,000 each on a private placement basis. The MLD will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE.

Natco Pharma received an order from the Delhi High Court stating that it has been allowed to launch Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) and its formulations, through its non-infringing process. Natco is the first company in India to have received its registration approval given by the Central Insecticide Board & Registration Committee (CIB&RC) for indigenous manufacture of CTPR Technical 93 per cent w/w min. under Section 9(3), it said. CTPR technical is formulated into broadspectrum insecticides used across a wide range of crops for pest management. Natco estimates the current market size of CTPR containing products in India to be over ₹2,000 crore. The company plans to launch its products very shortly.

Mishtann Foods Ltd, engaged in manufacturing and marketing of a large variety of rice with a focus on Basmati Rice, and pulses like dal, proposed to set up a 1,000 KLPD (Kilolitres Per Day) Grain based Ethanol manufacturing facility at Dalpur, Prantij, Sabarkantha of Gujarat. The plant is being set up in coordination with the "Atmanirbhar Gujarat, Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative of Government of India and the Petroleum policy of adding ethanol as additive to reduce burden on import of crude oil.

Ircon International Limited was awarded the work of Stage-III i.e. Detailed Engineering and Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services for the development of rail Infrastructure for Ananta OCP of Jagannath Area at Talcher by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) at a total value of ₹256 crore. The duration of the project would be 15 months from the date of receipt of LOA/ Work Order from MCL.

The Board ofHatsun Agro Product approved an issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue for an amount not exceeding ₹400 crores. The board has approved the formation of a Committee of Directors for the Rights Issue and authorised it to decide the terms and conditions of the Rights Issue including, the rights entitlement ratio, the issue price, timing of the issue, record date and all other matters related and incidental to the Rights Issue in consultation with the lead manager to the Rights Issue.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances said that promoter Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals plans to sell 10.72 lakh equity shares or 6 per cent stake in the subsidiary via offer for sale on September 20 (for institutional investors) and September 21 (retail investors). The floor price for the sale will be ₹1,370 a share.

Future Supply Chain Solutions called off a proposal to sell or dispose of warehouse assets, and has decided to explore other opportunities for rehabilitation of business operations,

Eros International Media informed exchanges that Forbes EMF, one of the proposed investors, has announced its withdrawal of interest from participating in the proposed issue and allotment of 1,52,08,705 share warrants on a preferential basis.